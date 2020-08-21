Kilkenny councillor Martin Brett resigns from Fine Gael

Kilkenny councillor Martin Brett has resigned as a member of Fine Gael.

It follows controversy over his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway on Wednesday night which 80 people attended, despite the public health guidelines which say only 50 people are allowed to attend an indoor gathering.

Councillor Brett says it’s yet to be decided whether he will continue his role as Vice Chairman of Kilkenny County Council.

But he says it was obvious that he couldn’t stay in the Fine Gael party after Leo Varadkar removed the party whip from him:

“I suppose the party leader has made it clear that everybody must pay a price for what has happened. We attended the function inadvertently, but still we have to pay a price” he told KCLR News.