Kilkenny councillor says lack of adequate broadband putting Castlecomer on the back foot

“There’s a very serious issue developing in Castlecomer” – so says one local councillor.

Problems with the provision of adequate broadband were addressed at the Castlecomer Municipal District Meeting earlier this week.

A presentation on the topic was made to members by representatives of the town’s Synergy Network which was established to adopt a key role in encouraging and supporting already established community based groups and organisations.

Minister John Paul Phelan’s been invited to a meeting of the elected representatives and the county manager in the hopes that he might impress upon Minister Naughton the need to improve things.

Yesterday it was revealed that a final tender has been submitted for the National Broadband Plan.

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says that there’s been a lot of investment in the town in recent times but good broadband is needed.