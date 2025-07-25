“Radon gas is invisible and has no smell, but it’s the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.”

That’s according to Councillor Pat Dunphy, who’s urging the government to step in and help homeowners with testing and protection.

A motion on the issue, brought by several councillors, was passed unanimously at this month’s meeting.

The council will now write to Environment Minister Darragh O’Brien, asking for urgent action.

Councillor Dunphy told KCLR News radon’s dangers are entirely preventable with proper testing.