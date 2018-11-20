KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny Councillor urges people to ‘cop on’ and shop local
“People should really cop on” so says one local councillor of those who choose to spend online instead of in-store.
Malcolm Noonan was reacting to news that €2.7 billion in revenue has been lost out of Ireland in online sales to foreign owned companies.
ISME says that for every €10 spent locally, €24 is generated to the local economy.
At yesterday’s meeting of the local authority a presentation was made by Fiona Deegan of the Local Enterprise Office during which it was explained that a Shop Kilkenny campaign was launched within the past week & is supported by a number of organisations.
Speaking to KCLR news Councillor Noonan said ‘there is no need to leave Kilkenny’ as ‘anything people need to buy is all here’.