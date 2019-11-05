Kilkenny Councillor will be the only Green to run in next General Election

Councillor Malcolm Noonan has confirmed that his name will be the only one on the Green ticket in this constituency for the next General election.

The only elected member for the party in Carlow and Kilkenny says they did consider running 2 candidates but felt the numbers might not be there for them.

He was speaking on KCLR Live earlier about his new appointment by the Irish Government to the EU Committee of the regions.

He is one of 9 members of an Irish delegation on the committee which represents regional and municipal authorities across the EU.

He says the role will be a challenge but its an honour for him.