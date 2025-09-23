Kilkenny County Council decided to not nominate a candidate for the Presidential Election.

The local authority held a special meeting yesterday evening to hear from those wishing to get on the ballot paper – 16 individuals were to pitch but only 12 did.

Just three councillors – Independents Maurice Shortall, Eugene McGuinness and Labour’s Tomas Breathnach – voted to endorse one of the hopefuls.

The majority of the elected representatives however voted against.

Cllr Shortall has issued the following on his socials;

