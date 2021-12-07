Kilkenny Councillors stand by their plan in spite of Ministerial Directive

Kilkenny Councillors are refusing to change their stance on the County Development Plan.

A Ministerial Directive was issued to members saying that the plan went against government policy by making it harder to build windfarms in certain parts of the county.

The council was forced to begin a new process of consultation and held a special meeting on the matter on Monday afternoon.

19 local representatives had their say and are vowing to stick to their guns.

South Kilkenny Fianna Fáil Councillor Ger Frisby said “We have to fight against It and we will fight against it”.

Their views will be included in the report of council Chief Executive.

That will be submitted to the Office of the Planning Regulator this Friday and Fine Gael Councillor Patrick O’Neill says that’s where a final decision will be made:

“It’s out of our hands now unless things can be challenged in other areas I’m sure. I know other councils have challenged the OPR I think in the past, in court. Again that’s not really a route anyone wants to go down. I think as a group of Councillors we made a fair point”.

Hear Cllr O’Neill’s conversation with our Sue Nunn here: