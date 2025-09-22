15 individuals hoping of making it onto the Presidential Election ballot sheet will pitch for the support of Kilkenny councillors today.

A special meeting of local elected members will get underway from 3:30pm with each of the hopefuls getting ten minutes – five minutes to address the room and five minutes to answer questions.

Seven will be at County Hall with eight others joining online.

The list comprises: Walter Ryan Purcell, Lorna McCormack, Dolores Cahill, Keith McGrory, Anthony Corrigan, Nick Delahanty, Catherine Morrissey, Aodhán OhArrachtáin, Diarmuid Mulcahy, Maria Steen, Cora Stack, Charlotte Keenan, Charlie Keddy, Conor O’Brien and Séana Kerr.

It’s as Carlow councillors decided to hear from just Gareth Sheridan last Friday and chose to not back him.