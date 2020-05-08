Kilkenny Councillors to meet to set a date to elect new Mayor

The Kilkenny Municipal District Council is having it’s first meeting since the lockdown began today.

Only a minimum quorum of three councillors will be attending to comply with the law and the Covid-19 regulations.

The members have been kept up to date in online Zoom briefings for the last couple of months but they are legally required to meet today to set a date for the A-G-M in June where a new Mayor will be elected.

Outgoing Mayor, Fine Gael’s Martin Brett says they are being careful to stick to the Covid-19 regulations.