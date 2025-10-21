There may be movement on the Kilkenny Ring Road extension.

Last evening’s meeting of County Council was told that contracts will be signed today to allow the project to proceed to the next stage, design, from the Castlecomer Road Roundabout to the Freshford Road.

Concerns were raised that it would take eight years for the stretch to be in place but Cllr David Fitzgerald believes if they can get past this stage, it could be realised much sooner;

Stay tuned for more on this.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness also addressed the topics on The KCLR Daily;