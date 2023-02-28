Kilkenny Councillors vote to reject proposed Whitehill Wind Farm

Councillors in Kilkenny have voted to ‘outright reject’ the proposed Whitehill wind farm on the Kilkenny Carlow border.

At a special meeting of elected members yesterday they were unanimous in their opposition to the project which would see turbines erected in the area of Coolcullen if An Bord Pleanála gave the green light.

Fianna Fail whip Andrew McGuinness proposed the rejection and is hopeful now their views will be considered when it comes to a decision being made:

“We hope our concerns would be listened to and a decision would be made appropriately that reflects the views of the local community and the public representatives that represent it,” said Councillor McGuinness.