Kilkenny County Council agrees to lend the Watershed €130,000

Kilkenny County Council’s agreed to lend the Watershed €130,000.

The amenity was conceived, planned, funded and developed by the local authority with some grant aid from the Department Of Transport, Tourism and Sport and opened its doors in 2008.

The most recent monthly meeting of councillors saw them agree on this loan which would be repayable over three years.

The agreement was proposed by Cllr Martin Brett who’s been telling KCLR News; “What the Watershed are going to do is use the money that’s involved to install solar panels which will allow them to reduce the cost of electricity so in effect would have a good effect on peoples’ membership going forward into the future, when it was set up obviously we set it up under the council system and helped them get themselves off the ground but now they’re getting to the stage of being self-sufficient”.

He adds that the money injection will have a long-term benefit; “Oh absolutely I suppose you could wax around figures in terms of okay how much money they’re going to save but I would say it is significant”.