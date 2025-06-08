Kilkenny County Council have announced that five Traditional Bathing Areas across the county will be opened and staffed with lifeguards until Sunday 31st August.

Lifeguards will be on duty between the hours of 13:00–18:30 during weekends and Bank Holidays in June, and 7 days a week during July and August.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Michael McCarthy said that it was a welcome development, and noted that people still need to exercise caution around water during the summer months.

“We all love on a warm day, nothing better than to go for a swim, but as we all know water can be extremely dangerous also, so I would encourage anyone bathing, that they would take the advice of the lifeguards, and any instructions, and I would hope that everyone would have a very safe and enjoyably summer season.”