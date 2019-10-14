Kilkenny County Council could revisit parking options at city Brewery site

The issue of parking on the Brewery site looks set to be revisited.

Proposals for a temporary facility for cars & coaches at the Abbey Quarter were postponed by the county council following a challenge.

But Director of Services Tim Butler says it’s an issue that they plan to return to noting “I suppose first thing we want to do was to see when we’re likely to be building on that plot, it is something that we’re looking at at the moment and if we think in the medium term we won’t be building on it we’ll certainly be revisiting the parking option down there both for the businesses down in that area & also I suppose for coach parking”.

Meanwhile a city councillor says car parking in the Irishtown area is vitally important.

David Fitzgerald says its something he’s taking a personal interest in and he’ll make sure it happens pointing out “Parliament Street is a black spot at the moment, there are a huge number of shops closed in that area, the reason is partially due to the lack of access for tourists into that area and so we need a coach park in that area, we have a 17 acre site most of which is covered in concrete a lot of it was standing ground for vehicles for the brewery for many years so it’s perfectly reasonable to expect that we can deliver a carpark into that area for both the public and also for coach parking into the future”.