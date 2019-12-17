Kilkenny County Council Director of Services disappointed with investigative report into CAS

A Director of Services in Kilkenny County Council says he was somewhat disappointed with an investigative report into the Central Access Scheme bridge.

Tim Butler was responding to the report on Noteworthy.ie which said the final bill still wasn’t known, and that there was no substantial reduction in the level of traffic using Greens Bridge.

However, he says the figure of just under 20.5 million euro in the article is the final cost, not an estimate.

And he says there’s also been a significant difference in Greens Bridge and John’s Bridge traffic which has gone from around 15 thousand vehicles a day to 10 thousand.

He also says CAS was not a roads project alone.