Eleven councillors abstained as Kilkenny County Council failed to nominate a Presidential candidate yesterday.

The sole nomination for the vote was campaigning journalist Gemma O’Doherty. She was proposed by Independent Councillor Breda Gardner, seconded by David Kennedy of Sinn Féin with three others voting for her: Labour’s Tomás Breathnach, Sinn Féin’s Sean Tyrrell & Independent Melissa O’Neill.

Seven others voted against her: Malcolm Noonan of the Green Party, Fine Gael’s Michael Doyle & the rest Fianna Fáil representatives – Michael McCarthy, Pat Millea, Peter “Chap” Cleere & Matt Doran.

Cllrs who abstained were: John Brennan, Mary Hilda Cavanagh, Fidelis Doherty, Pat Dunphy, Pat O’Neill & David Fitzgerald of Fine Gael & Fianna Fáil’s Pat Fitzpatrick, Andrew McGuinness, Joe Malone, Eamon Aylward & Ger Frisby.

Cllr Breda Gardner told KCLR News the vote was “hugely disappointing”.

While Cllr David Kennedy says the local council has missed an opportunity.