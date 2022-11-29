Kilkenny county council hears frustration at an all time high for those in high risk flooding areas

Kilkenny councillors say people in local flooding spots are terrified to go to sleep and frustration is at an all-time high.

The OPW had announced close to €30million in funding for six flood relief schemes locally but work began on just two – Graignamanagh and Ballyhale.

Now the local authority is to appoint consultants by June of next year for the remaining four; Freshford and Piltown then Thomastown and Inistioge.

Representatives weren’t impressed that it’s taken four years to get to this stage.

Freshford Councillor Michael McCarthy says it’s not good enough for the people who were heavily impacted by recent flooding:

“We’ve people that are terrified at night-time. They don’t know whether they’re going to wake up to a flooded house in the morning or not. And in this day and age that’s not good enough. We had 17 premises that were affected in the last flooding and this is an ongoing situation. It occurred four years ago again and we have to find a solution”

Councillor Denis Hynes told KCLR news it’s time for responsibility and accountability:

“We need to see the Minister being accountable, his department being accountable, the OPW being accountable. And I felt that they should come down and meet with a deputation from all of the communities along with some of the senior executive here and give some accountability and if need be some compensation”