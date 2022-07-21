KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny County Council invite people in Loughboy to consultation over proposed housing development in the area
A public consultation evening goes ahead later in St Patricks Parish Centre between 4 pm and 7 pm
People in Loughboy are invited to hear about the plans for new houses on the site of the old community centre.
The proposal is to demolish the community centre and develop the site to include two single-storey two-bedroom semi-detached houses with gardens and other works.