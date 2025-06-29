If you’re curious about what’s happening with the Tholsel in Kilkenny City, there’s now a new way to stay in the loop.

Kilkenny County Council has launched a dedicated webpage where you can check out plans, see updates, and learn more about the building’s history and future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tholsel is being redeveloped and will remain a key part of local life — with completion set for 2027.

You can visit the Tholsel redevelopment website here.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mayor of Kilkenny City John Coonan praised the ongoing renovation works.

“When the building is refurbished, it will retain the civic administration and meeting rooms as well, so the nice addition to the building this time around with this refurbishment will be that it will be universally accessible, but I also welcome the fact that the refurbishment and restoration will remove the alterations and modeling that was added to the building over the years, that had nothing to add to the original building, so that’s a welcome change, so what we will see when the building is totally refurbished is the authentic and original building, which will be totally and fully accessible.”