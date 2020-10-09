Kilkenny County Council looking for ideas on where to put Greenway car park

Kilkenny County Council are looking for imaginative new ways to get ideas from those in Ferrybank about where to put a new Greenway car park.

An exact location hasn’t been picked yet and it’s feared the normal public consultation methods won’t work during the current coronavirus restrictions.

The local authority is hiring consultants to come up with new ideas about how to get the opinions of local people on where to put the car park for locals and tourists who’ll be using the greenway.

Cllr Pat Dunphy says it’s great that new thinking will be used noting “The council are putting quite a bit into it when they’re involving people to specifically to help with identifying and also the public consultation which is very important, that needs to be done right & that everybody is reasonably happy with it so from that point of view it’s good to see it going ahead but the timeframe, the end of January, it’s not that far away to have all of this in place”.