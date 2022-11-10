Kilkenny County Council pledge to find flooding solution for Callan

Kilkenny County Council’s pledging to find a solution to flooding in Callan.

Kilkenny County Council Director of Services Mary Mulholland told the Callan Thomastown muncipal district meeting that preventative measures in Callan had been designed to meet a previous water height.

However, that was exceeded in 2015 when record highs were recorded across the county – levels came within inches of that in recent weeks.

Locals are being warned that the flooding is becoming more frequent and severe due to the most recent rainfall.

The Kings River has reached the same level as Bridge Street in the last two weeks, with waters rising in and around businesses along the stretch, as well as nearby parkland and the KCAT carpark.

Speaking with KCLR News, Cllr Matt Doran says something will now have to be done and said he and colleague Joe Lyons rightly “got grief” from people in the Bridge Street area of Callan.

He said “The residents of Bridgestreet were disappointed to be at risk again. The water did get into a number of houses. Infairenss to the fire service team and the outdoor team for the council, only for those there would be alot more damage done and more severe flooding into the houses”

He adds “The piping in Bridgestreet is old and we are looking to see if we can improve those in the new works that are coming into Bridgestreet, but like whatever funding is required must be found now because those persons in Bridgestreet have suffered long enough”