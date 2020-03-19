KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny County Council reminding locals that they’re there to help even if doors are closed
They say dedicated staff are on hand to deal with people by phone or email
Kilkenny County Council are reminding locals that they are open for business even if the offices are closed to the public.
They say dedicated staff are on hand to deal with people by phone or email.
They want to talk to anyone with concerns over Commercial Rates, Social Housing rents, Council housing loans, and motor Tax Renewals.
Coronavirus Covid-19 Update on Council Services
To minimise the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, Council offices at the following locations (see link) are closed to the public from today, Monday, 16th March, for the foreseeable future #COVID19 https://t.co/aAqVL0nF3b pic.twitter.com/ndK6SSW9bW
— Kilkenny Council (@KilkennyNotices) March 16, 2020