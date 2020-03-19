KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny County Council reminding locals that they’re there to help even if doors are closed

They say dedicated staff are on hand to deal with people by phone or email

Kilkenny County Council Offices

Kilkenny County Council are reminding locals that they are open for business even if the offices are closed to the public.

They say dedicated staff are on hand to deal with people by phone or email.

They want to talk to anyone with concerns over Commercial Rates, Social Housing rents, Council housing loans, and motor Tax Renewals.

