Kilkenny County Council reports a busy year in terms of new housing delivery

It’s been a busy year in terms of new housing delivery for Kilkenny County Council.

149 housing units across eight different schemes have been completed so far including 33 in Donaguile in Castlecomer that have been allocated already and 18 on the old Broguemaker site in the city that will be allocated in the coming weeks.

Eimear Cody, Senior Executive Engineer with Kilkenny County Council, says they have several more that they are working on, telling KCLR News “We still have some on-site due for completion this year, there’s another 56 units due to be finished, that’s across five schemes, there’s a few more coming then in the pipeline, we’re hoping to start on-site in the coming months on another 123 units across five schemes, the biggest one of those being Croker’s Hill in Kilkenny City.”

She adds that Covid did have an impact on some of their projects but that they have managed to get back on track, saying “I suppose it delayed things and it took builders a long time to get up and running then once they got back on site but we were lucky enough to get essential site status for some of those that were nearly finished so that allowed us to stay going and working on them with all the Covid requirements and all the rest but we’re happy we’ve got to the end of them now”.