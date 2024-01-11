KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny County Council say city parking charge changes are the result of a major review of parking management
There will be no free period during hours of operation at council operated sites
They take effect on Monday.
Yesterday, Green Cllr Maria Dollard shared her views on the subject.
Here’s the full breakdown;
On Todays The KCLR Daily Kilkenny County Council Senior Engineer Ian Gardner spoke with Brian Redmond about the changes