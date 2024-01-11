KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny County Council say city parking charge changes are the result of a major review of parking management

There will be no free period during hours of operation at council operated sites

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace11/01/2024

Kilkenny County Council say the city parking charge changes are the result of a major review of parking management.

They take effect on Monday.

Yesterday, Green Cllr Maria Dollard shared her views on the subject.

Here’s the full breakdown;

On Todays The KCLR Daily Kilkenny County Council Senior Engineer Ian Gardner spoke with Brian Redmond about the changes

