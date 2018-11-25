Kilkenny County Council to help fund FAI, GAA and Leinster Rugby sports development officers

A total of €40,000 has been allocated by Kilkenny County Council for sports development officers in the FAI, the GAA and Leinster Rugby.

The funding was agreed by councillors on Friday at their annual budget meeting.

This funding began just last year when they gave money for an FAI development officer.

However, Council Cathaoirleach Éamon Aylward says they received requests from other sporting bodies to expand that this year.

And he says they’ll be targeting areas of the city and county where sports participation among children and young people would be parituclarly poor.

It’s part of the council’s aim to encourage more participation in sports.