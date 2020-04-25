KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny County Council to lose around 8 million euro from their rates income alone this year
Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council says there will be a huge loss overall
Kilkenny County Council will be down an estimated total of 8 million euro this year from their rates income alone.
That’s according to the Chief Executive in Kilkenny County Council.
The council brings in a total of around 18 million euro each year in rates and Collette Byrne says the financial impact of COVID-19 will be significant.
She says carparking would bring in around 2.3 million per annum, but this year that income will also be down.