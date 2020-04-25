Kilkenny County Council to lose around 8 million euro from their rates income alone this year

Kilkenny County Council will be down an estimated total of 8 million euro this year from their rates income alone.

That’s according to the Chief Executive in Kilkenny County Council.

The council brings in a total of around 18 million euro each year in rates and Collette Byrne says the financial impact of COVID-19 will be significant.

She says carparking would bring in around 2.3 million per annum, but this year that income will also be down.