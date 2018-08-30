Kilkenny county council to meet more Presidential hopefuls next week

Seán Gallagher has now officially made contact with Kilkenny County Council, but not yet with Carlow.

The business man announced yesterday that he will be seeking nomination to become president and he has requested to appear before Kilkenny Councillors to state his case.

However, Cathaoirleach of the council, Éamon Aylward says they won’t be taking more than six candidates at their meeting this Friday and those six have already been decided.

Speaking to KCLR news he said a second meeting is likely to happen next week at which they will take a vote on nominating a candidate.

Businessman Peter Casey is the latest Dragons Den star to announce he is now seeking a nomination to run in the Presidential election.

Meanwhile, Carlow’s Cathaoirleach says they’ve had no official contact from Seán Gallagher yet.

Carlow County Council held their meeting with a number of presidential candidates earlier this month and they don’t have any plans to hold a second.

Brian O’Donoghue says Mr Gallagher has yet to get in touch looking for support.