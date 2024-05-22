Two local people were among the four Irish on the flight that hit severe turbulence between London and Singapore yesterday.

A man who died on board has been named as 73-year-old Geoff Kitchen from Bristol in England.

His wife was among 71 passengers who were injured – a Kilkenny man was taken to hospital but is understood to be okay, as is his partner.

The plane was forced to divert to Thailand after hitting an airpocket and dropping almost two kilometres in three minutes.

Passengers have called it was a terrifying experience.