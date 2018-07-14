Kilkenny Department of Psychiatry hasn't yet been notified of extra bed allocation
MaryAnn Vaughan 2 hours ago
Kathleen Funchion was the only woman elected in Carlow/Kilkenny despite 33% of votes going to women candidates. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

Clarification’s needed on the 20 beds which it’s understood are to be allocated to the local Department of Psychiatry – so says Carlow Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion.

The Sinn Féin representative yesterday (Friday) met with management there to discuss ongoing overcrowding issues.

She asked about the extra beds which Health Minister Simon Harris this week told the Oireachtas Mental Health Committee would be made available.

Speaking to KCLR News Deputy Funchion says the hospital doesn’t appear to have been notified of the bed allocation.

MaryAnn Vaughan

