A Kilkenny DJ is key to a new Life with No Limits campaign.

Enable Ireland‘s initiative sees the sharing of stories from those living with some form of disability.

Local city man Eamon Cleere Junior, also known DJ Amos, who is a Disability Advocate and has helped to shine a light on Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI), is renowned for the gigs he’s held that have raised significant amounts while also spinning the decks alongside the likes of Orla Feeney, John Gibbons, and Calvin Harris

Matt Jenkins is Communications and Marketing Officer with Enable Ireland and has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace how Eamon’s central to this year’s outline;