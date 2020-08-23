Kilkenny DJ ‘Welshy’ signs world famous Sony record deal

A local musician says it’s a “dream come true” that he’s been signed to the world-famous Sony record label.

Kilkenny man Ross Walsh, commonly known as Welshy, is a popular DJ who’s long been a top act at Irish nightclubs.

After signing the new record deal, Ross hopes to release new music through SONY within the next month.

The former Kilkenny CBS student says he’s been working toward this for almost a decade