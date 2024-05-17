Somebody in Kilkenny is €500,000 richer after picking up the winnings of a recent EuroMillions Plus draw.

The lucky ticket for the 26th April play had been bought online and its holder this week collected their prize from Lotto HQ.

The person admitted that they realised immediately after the draw that they had won the €500,000 prize but did their best to keep it quiet, noting; “I saw the email coming through on my phone after the draw and realised straight away what I had won. Initially I assumed it had to be the usual €3 prize or something small. I got the shock of my life when I logged into my account and saw the €500,000 staring back at me! I was out with a group of friends at the time and didn’t want to tell anyone so I had to keep a straight face and continue on as normal for what felt like an eternity.”

They’re now going to take some time to decide what to do with their unexpected windfall, saying; “Of course, the win is totally unexpected. You never really think these things will happen so I have no plans as of yet. The main thing now is to let the news sink in a bit more and then I’ll be able to have a proper think.”

Earlier this week, another EuroMillions player was celebrating after scooping the top prize of €500,000 in Tuesday’s Plus draw after purchasing their ticket at the Daybreak store on the Main Street in Borris in Ossary, Co. Laois.

