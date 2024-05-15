A lottery player in Co Laois has taken the top prize in last night’s EuroMillions Plus.

Their Quick Pick ticket bought at Daybreak in Borris in Ossory on Monday (13th May) is now worth €500,000 after the numbers 10, 14, 22, 44 and 47 came out.

The National Lottery are urging players to check their dockets carefully as the winner has yet to make contact.

They’re advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe before contacting the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by email to [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.

Last night’s win came as a great surprise to Store Manager Kate Brennan, who was delighted to hear their store sold the winning ticket in the Tuesday night draw.

She says; “This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold so there has been lots of excitement ever since we posted the news on our social media first thing this morning. We’re located on the old road between Dublin and Limerick so the winner really could be anyone. Here’s hoping they check their ticket soon! All of the staff were thrilled to hear that this is the biggest prize we’ve ever sold. Let’s hope the winning continues and maybe there will be even more phone calls from the National Lottery in the near future!”

It’s the eighth time the EuroMillions Plus Top Prize has been won in Ireland so far this year, following wins in Dublin (2) Tipperary, Cork, Wicklow (2) and Kilkenny.

Sarah Ruane, National Lottery spokesperson says; “We are appealing to all of our players who may have purchased a ticket at the Daybreak, Main Street, Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois to check their tickets carefully today as one player has a prize worth an incredible €500,000 waiting for them. The winner should contact our prize claims team as soon as possible and arrangements will be made for them to pop into Lotto HQ to officially claim their prize.”

