National Lottery’s calling on EuroMillions Plus players in Kilkenny to check their accounts.

It’s after an online player in the county scooped the top prize in Friday night’s draw with the numbers 07, 08, 13, 21, 37.

The winner has been sent a notification and email and can make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Over 61,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games in Ireland on Friday night. As there was no outright winner of the €152,030,614 jackpot on offer, Tuesday’s jackpot amount is now set to roll towards an estimated €165 million.

A spokesperson for the games says; “An online player in Kilkenny has become our latest player to take the title of top prize winner after winning €500,000 in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw. We are urging all of our players in the Marble County to log into their accounts and check their notifications very carefully as one person has an incredible amount waiting for them!”

Kilkenny man Fran Whearty works with the National Lottery and has been updating us on this recent, local win on The KCLR Daily;

Nearly 30cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

