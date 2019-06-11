Kilkenny family await HSE decision on Spinraza

A local family faces an anxious wait today for a decision from the HSE on Spinraza.

Today is the day the HSE leadership team meets to decide if it will approve the drug for Spinal Muscular Atrophy sufferers around the country – including Kilkenny youngster Isaac Brennan.

His family and friends have campaigned tirelessly to get him access to Spinraza – his mother Carol says it could change his life.

Last month the UK approved access to the drug through the NHS and as it stands Ireland and Estonia are the only EU countries where it hasn’t yet been made available.