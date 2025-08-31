Highbank Farm in Kilkenny is among 21 farms across 12 counties who are opening their gates today to show their sustainable farming.
The Farming for Nature project aims to highlight nature-friendly farms.
They will show the steps they have taken to enhance biodiversity, reduce waste, and stem their greenhouse gas emissions.
Farming for Nature Project Manager Brigid Barry says it gives people a chance to see what they do:
We just saw the need and the kind of opportunity to open up these farms to people who maybe don’t have the opportunity to visit farms.
So many people don’t know maybe where their food comes from or you know the vital important role that farmers play in producing food and producing good food while also enhancing nature on their land, producing more fertile soils, having cleaner waters on their land.