Kilkenny farmers the focus of an exhibition

History, heritage and stories of a group of farmers from one Kilkenny townsland have been captured by a locally based fine artist.

For the past year Cork-born Rachel Burke’s been working on the engagement project with a number of individuals in her adopted home of Threecastles after she was awarded funding to create greater community access to the arts.

The project recognises the importance of those who maintain the land and pass down traditions from generation to generation.

Funded by Creative Ireland and Kilkenny County Council, it’s been done in collaboration with the farmers who decided on how they wanted to be represented in the paintings.

Participants include Pat and David Burke, Ruairí Carroll, Jim Cleere, Johnny Dalton, Mary Butler-Earley, Frank Keoghan, Patsy and Paul Mullan, John Hennessy, Tom Hennessy and Mary Teresa Walsh. While the students of St Lachtain’s National School took part in a response project, supported by their teachers. And there’s poetry from Margaret Hickey-McCarthy and Ava Burke Roche.

The result is 26 acrylic inks on canvas, depicting farms and home places from the area, which were then reproduced in a custodians artbook, the proceeds of which will be returned to the community

Its launch coincides with an exhibition which runs from 12noon to 4pm daily to Sunday, 13th December at Threecastles Community Hall.

For more see rachelburke.com