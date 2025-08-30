The members of the Kilkenny Fire Brigade are hosting a Charity Car Wash today.
They’re raising vital funds for 5yr old Tadhg O’Shea who is a full time wheelchair user and needs an adapted wheelchair car.
It’s happening at the station on Jail Road until 5 oclock this evening.
James O’Shea is one of the firefigthers and also Tadhgs Uncle, he says any support is welcome,
We’ll all be outside there, we’ll explain to you what to do and we can go from there and get the cars nice and clean for them. It’s just a donation based car wash and any money that we can get will be great, it’ll help Tadhg and it’ll help his family massively.
The more people who pop down, the more money we can raise for them, so it’ll be great.