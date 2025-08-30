The members of the Kilkenny Fire Brigade are hosting a Charity Car Wash today.

They’re raising vital funds for 5yr old Tadhg O’Shea who is a full time wheelchair user and needs an adapted wheelchair car.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s happening at the station on Jail Road until 5 oclock this evening.

James O’Shea is one of the firefigthers and also Tadhgs Uncle, he says any support is welcome,