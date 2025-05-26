Kilkenny GAA are encouraging fans to “Pack the park” ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Under-20 final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

After winning the Leinster final, Kilkenny will now face Tipperary in the decider, which is set for a 3pm throw-in on Saturday.

Gardai will be providing information in relation to road closures in the vicinity of Nowlan Park for the match, which coincides with the Cat Laughs Festival over a busy June Bank Holiday weekend.

Speaking to KCLR News, Communications Officer with Kilkenny GAA Mary Morgan said that it was important to show support for the team on Saturday.

“The Under-20s have had a great season so far, and we just want to pack the park with the black and amber on Saturday, and cheer them on, and get them over the line for the All-Ireland final.”

“They’ve been putting in all the hard work now since the season’s start, and the work that goes on in the background, not only from the players, but the backroom team, the manager, the coaches, the selectors, the nutritionists, it’s second to none, and it’s a lot of hard work that nobody sees, so they all deserve our support.”

Tickets for the match can be found at the usual outlets in Supervalu and Centra stores, or online at ticketmaster.ie