Kilkenny Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a robbery in the county
A premises on the Callan Road was broken into a number of items were taken.
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which took place on Friday morning.
One of those was a heavy duty Tricoflex Hose – approximately 300ft long – which may be offered for sale.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056-7775000.