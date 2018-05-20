Kilkenny Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a robbery in the county

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which took place on Friday morning.

A premises on the Callan Road was broken into a number of items were taken.

One of those was a heavy duty Tricoflex Hose – approximately 300ft long – which may be offered for sale.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056-7775000.