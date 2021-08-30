KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny Gardaí call for all road users to show consideration for each other
The vehicles were travelling on the Bennettsbridge Road towards Kilkenny City
Gardaí in Kilkenny are calling for all road users to show consideration for each other.
It’s after they received footage of a queue of what they say is “at least 50 vehicles” built up behind a tractor travelling on the Bennettsbridge Road towards the City recently.
