Kilkenny Gardaí investigate theft of JCB teleporter from building site in the city

A JCB teleporter was stolen from a building site in Kilkenny last week.

The machine was taken from a building site on the Nuncio Road in the city between 5pm last Thursday and 7am on Friday morning.

Sergeant Peter McConnon from the local Crime Prevention Office says people are likely to have notice some of the effort required to move this:

“Somebody with a bit of knowledge in how to start it, load it up. It had to be brought away on the back of a trailer more than likely. So if anybody noticed anything in the Nuncio road area of Kilkenny between 5pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday the Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating”