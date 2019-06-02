Kilkenny Gardaí investigating extensive criminal damage in the Ballyfoyle area

Kilkenny Gardaí are appealing for information after extensive damage was done to a house in Ballyfoyle.

It happened sometime between Thursday and yesterday as the owner was away.

When he returned yesterday he found every window in the house had been broken, and every door kicked in.

His car and a caravan that was parked at the house were both smashed as well.

Gardaí say nothing appears to have been taken and the house was the only one targeted in the area.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the Leapstown area of Ballyfoyle is asked to get in touch on 056 7775000.