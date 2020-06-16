KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny Gardai looking for your help after vehicles were damaged at a building site in the city

It happened on Saturday morning between 9.30am and 10am at the site on the Circular road

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 16/06/2020
Kilkenny Garda Station (Google Maps)

Gardaí are looking for witnesses after damage to vehicles on a building site over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday morning between 9.30 and 10am at the site on the Circular road.

Windows in a Silver Mitsubishi crew cab and a track excavaor were smashed.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000

