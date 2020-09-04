Kilkenny Gardai seize a pony while on the beat in the city

Another pony has been seized by Kilkenny gardai.

Two members on the beat in the city came across the animal and, after carrying out an inspection, decided to seize it under Section 12 of the 2013 Animal Welfare Act.

They walked it to the Kilkenny City Garda Station where arrangements were made between the county council & My Lovely Horse Rescue.

They named it Lydia and say she’s now “Starting a new life in greener pastures”.