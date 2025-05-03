With good weather expected to continue over the bank holiday weekend, Gardaí are urging the public to take precautions.

There’s been a recent spike in thefts from unattended vehicles left unsecured overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

They advise everyone to always lock their vehicles and ensure valuables, such as cash, mobile phones, computers, or tablets, are not left visible in the vehicle.

Sgt John Duffy has this advice, “Make sure that you lock your vehicle when you were leaving it. Make sure that the access to the vehicle is made more difficult for any potential culprit who might want to take your valuables.”

“If you were in an area where you are going to a recreational area in a rural area, if you can park in a car park, if there is one there in an area that can be clearly seen, that would be very helpful too, but make sure when you’re leaving your car that you’re not leaving anything visible to be seen in it.”