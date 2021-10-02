Kilkenny Gardai warn parents that the streets are no place for their children at night

Kilkenny’s top Garda is appealing to local parents not to let their their teenagers roam the streets tonight.

Superintendent Derek Hughes says there’s been a massive escalation in anti-social behavior and public disorder.

He says it’s due to large group gatherings on weekend nights with a lot of underage drinking and public drunkeness.

A new zero-tolerance policy is being put in place by local Gardai and Superintendent Hughes says parents need to help clamp down on this behaviour.

Superintendent Hughes says, “I would earnestly appeal to parents in Kilkenny to know where their children are. If they are supposed to be on a sleep over or in a friends house, that’s where they should be.”

“The streets late at night is not the place for a 15 year old heavily intoxicated so I would appeal to parents to make sure they know where their children are,” he added.