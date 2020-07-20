Kilkenny GP says green list shouldn’t be implemented for the time being

A local GP is warning against the safety of implementing a green list for foreign travel immediately.

It is expected we’ll know tomorrow which countries are included on the list of places people can travel to without quarantining.

America, the UK, Spain and Portugal aren’t expected to be on the list.

But Kilkenny’s Dr Tadhg Crowley says that absolutely no air travel should be allowed for the time being:

“I think myself they’d be better off just saying look, for the moment, there should be no foreign travel. I think that makes more sense, but maybe they’re planning for down the road in a couple of months time, that this is when the green list will become applicable” he explained on KCLR Live. “I think myself we’d be better off with just one simple message because I think it’s very hard to distinguish between countries, and travelling to some areas and not to others, I think it’s a bit difficult”.