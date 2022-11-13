Kilkenny Great War Memorial are holding a remembrance ceremony today

The end of World War will be marked today with an annual remembrance ceremony at the War Memorial in Kilkenny.

35,000 Irishmen died fighting in Flanders and there are 827 names engraved on the local memorial with new names coming forward all the time.

There was also an event on at Leighlinbridge at 11am on Friday to mark Armistice Day.

Donal Croghan spoke with KCLR and explains what is happening in Kilkenny today (Sunday).

He said “At half past 12ish, we’re allowing the ceremony in St. Canice Cathedral to finish, and then we will start our ceremony down at the memorial. So we have a traditional format, but we change it around a little bit now and again just to sort of add a bit of variety to it, so that will consist of poetry. Finnbar Mcarthy or Piper will be there to play some of the event”

Donal Croghan says today’s (Sunday) ceremony is being centred around one particular local soldier who’s anniversary it is. He adds “Particularly focused on one indiviual Tommy Duggan and his anniversary actually falls on the 13th so actually we’ve invited the family, the famous family in high street duggans, we’ve invited the family down to lay a wreath and part-take”

You can catch Donal’s full chat with Sue on The Way It Is here.