Kilkenny Green Councillor Maria Dollard in agreement with Minister Malcolm Noonan on his call for a full public consultation on the Abbey Quarter

The local Green party Councillor says Minister Malcolm Noonan is right to call for a full new public consultation on the future of the old brewery site in Kilkenny city.

Maria Dollard says some of the plans for the Abbey Quarter are the exact opposite of what we should be doing for sustainability and to fight climate change.

It’s understood the masterplan is reviewed as its rollout progresses.

But on Monday following Minister Darragh O’Brien’s visit to the site (more on that here), Junior Minister Noonan called for a full, new process (see here).

Cllr Dollard says the site should be about creating new living communities at the heart of the city – which is what people said they wanted the first time around.

Hear what she had to say in full to our Sue Nunn here: